Worker dies in Armenia excavator accident

One person has died after a work accident Wednesday, in Lori Province of Armenia.
At 2:15pm, police received a report from a company that a man by the name of Lernik Ramazyan—and who was born in 1967—had fallen at work and died.
It was found out that at around 1:25pm, the back side of an excavator had hit Ramazyan while it was turning at the tailings dam of this company, and he had died from the injury he had sustained, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.
An investigation is underway.