Thursday
May 16
Karabakh MPs visit Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan and members of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the Parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh visited today Yerablur Military Pantheon where they paid tribute to the sons of the Armenian nation who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The parliamentarians of Artsakh laid flowers at the tombs of Sparapet (Commander-in-Chief) Vazgen Sargsyan, Warrior Andranik, National Hero of Armenia Monte Melkonian and those who died in the Four-Day Artsakh War (April 2016) bowed and respected their memory with a moment of silence.

Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan stated that it is his and the parliamentarians’ duty to be at Yerablur Military Pantheon and respect the heroes’ memory during each visit to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն
