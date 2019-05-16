Armenia President meets with IMF Managing Director

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagard. The meeting was on the sidelines of the 12th annual economic forum taking place in Nur-Sultan.
President Sarkissian highly appreciated Armenia’s partnership with the International Monetary Fund.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the opportunities for expanding cooperation and emphasized the great potential that exists for that.
Stating that Armenia has well-established banking and financial sources, President Sarkissian talked about the idea of turning Armenia into a financial center and the opportunities for turning that idea into a reality, allowing the country to not only become more attractive, but also provide services with more quality and more efficiently.