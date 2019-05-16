News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.14/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.38 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.28 (up by AMD 0.05), that of one British pound totaled AMD 616.02 (down by AMD 3.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (up by 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228.7, AMD 20,054.02 and AMD 13,059.58, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President meets with IMF Managing Director
The interlocutors exchanged views on the opportunities for...
 Ananyan: Does it seem to you that Armenia State Revenue Committee can deliberately “guide” somebody?
“We have liberated the arena for the very reason that there will not be ‘guidance,’” the SRC chief said…
 Armenia approves double taxation exclusion bill with Denmark
At Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government…
 Dollar descent continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator
The “Work, Armenia” initiative is the platform that creates the opportunity for education-labor market coordination for seeking dialogue and issues…
 Deputy PM: “Work, Armenia” program subjects are not noted until the end
A mobile app is being created, and which will enable to establish contact between the employer and the potential employee…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos