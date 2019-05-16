Case of March 1 events: Armenia's Prosecutor General arrives in court

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan arrived in the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction. The attorney general had only participated in the trial over the case of the events of March 1, 2008 on the first day.
Incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan will also be arriving in court soon and wish to pledge for Robert Kocharyan’s release.
The presiding judge had deemed it necessary for the pledgers to appear in court, taking into consideration the fact that their rights needed to be explained to them. Besides, a person pledging for a person in custody, bears responsibility in terms of being subject to criminal liability, if the accused-on-trial behaves improperly.