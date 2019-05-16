Armenia to host Days of Culture of Belarus

From May 16 to 19, 2019, Armenia will host the Days of Culture of Belarus. The culture days will be held as part of the 2019-22 Plan for Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Belarus.
The Days of Culture of Belarus in Armenia will kick off on May 17 (16:00) with the showing of Napoleon Orda’s graphic works and the collection of folk crafts and creations of the National History Museum of the Republic of Belarus at the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Center of Popular Creation.
The opening gala concert will be held on May 17 at 19:00 at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan and will feature the screening of a video devoted to the tourism potential in Belarus.
The Days of Culture of Belarus in Armenia will end on May 18 at 19:00 with the screening of the film “War: Staying Human” produced by Belarusfilm Studio at the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia.