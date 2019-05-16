NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.05.2019

The consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday.
Kocharyan took the floor during the hearing to speak about charges brought against him as well as to elaborate on the developments in the period from February 23 to March 1, 2008.
Incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, who have submitted a letter of pledge for the release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, arrived in the court.
They pledged that Kocharyan would behave properly, wouldn’t impede examination of the case, wouldn’t avoid appearing to the body conducting proceedings and wouldn’t commit any act proscribed by the Criminal Code in case of termination of custody as preventive measure.
Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of the constitutional order as well as receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts.
Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the national security official specializing in the former Soviet Union and Russian and European affairs Fiona Hill.
The sides discussed issues of Armenian-American relations, investment and financial support. They also highlighted the US support for democratic processes and police reform in Armenia.
The sides once again underlined the importance of solving the Karabakh problem solely peacefully.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the heads of several major Chinese companies, in Beijing during the last day of his visit to China. They discussed the prospects and opportunities for implementing a variety of investment programs in Armenia.
Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan had a meeting with Minister of Transport of the People’s Republic of China Li Xiaopeng. They discussed North-South Road Corrido, as well as the issue of direct flights between China and Armenia.