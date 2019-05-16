Karabakh serving, former presidents formally pledge to Yerevan court for Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan’s release

YEREVAN. – Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan on Thursday personally pledged—at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction—for the release of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan from custody.

The court informed that the pledgers had paid 500,000 drams, each, to the court’s deposit account, and the respective payment receipts were submitted to the court.

Subsequently, the court explained to the two presidents their rights and obligations. In addition, the court notified that should the defendant not show proper conduct if released from custody, the guarantor for this person bears accountability in terms of being brought to criminal account.

The court declared that it will consider Sahakyan’s and Ghukasyan’s petition of personal pledge when making a ruling on the pretrial measure of Kocharyan.

As reported earlier, the consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction court, for the fourth day.

Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding him in custody.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.