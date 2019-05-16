Armenian police chief, Europol executive director discuss cooperation

On May 16, Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan had a meeting with Executive Director of Europol Catherine de Bolle.
Greeting the guests, Mrs. de Bolle voiced hope that the visit of Armenia’s police chief would lay the foundation for cooperation between Europol and the Police of the Republic of Armenia in several areas.
Valeriy Osipyan highly appreciated the importance of the cooperation and provided details about the reforms being implemented by the Police of the Republic of Armenia.
The parties discussed the potential cooperation in the fight against organized crime and the opportunity and format for the conclusion of an agreement on cooperation between Europol and the Police of the Republic of Armenia.
At the end of the meeting, Armenia’s police chief left a note in the book for guests of honor of Europol, and an official lunch was served by the executive director of Europol.