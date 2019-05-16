Zarif: Iran is not interested in talks with US

Iran is not interested in negotiations with the United States after they abandoned the nuclear deal and renewed economic sanctions against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Kyodo News.

"No, there is no possibility for negotiations," Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

In April, Zarif said he was ready to exchange Iranian prisoners in the United States, Germany and Australia for foreign prisoners in Iran.

But Zarif said such a deal was no longer on the table because the United States had set unspecified preconditions.

"(The United States) is not in a position to impose preconditions on Iran," he said.

"This is the first time in history that a bully is telling everybody else, important countries, that 'I'm going to punish you if you observe something that I do not like,’” he said. "Let us assume that a bully is standing in a cross section on the street and telling everybody, 'If you don't pass the red light, I'm going to beat you.' This is exactly what the U.S. is telling them," Zarif said, adding, "This is economic terrorism, pure and simple."