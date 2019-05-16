News
Armenia President meets with Georgian PM
Armenia President meets with Georgian PM
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia exchanged views on the current agenda of Georgian-Armenian relations and emphasized the importance of further deepening of the fruitful cooperation.

The interlocutors shared the view that there is tremendous potential for partnership in all sectors (culture, science, modern technologies, energy, infrastructures, tourism) and that they need to do everything possible to make sure the cooperation between the two friendly countries is deeper and more mutually beneficial.
Read more:
All
PM’s Office: Armenia intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia
Vladimir Karapetian, spokesperson of the Armenian PM, was in Tbilisi at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart…
 Armenia-Georgia business forum planned for summer
Foreign ministries held political consultations in Yerevan...
 Pashinyan: Relations with Georgia are excellent
This does not mean that there are no rough spots...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee delegation visits Georgia
After the meeting, the Investigative Service of Georgia hosted...
 Georgia president visits Armenian church
Zourabichvili decided to visit the church when she learned that the Armenian Apostolic Church was celebrating Palm Sunday...
 Armenian PM: Had a good day with my friend Mamuka Bakhtadze
“Had a good day in Yenokavan with my friend...
