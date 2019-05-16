Armenia President meets with Georgian PM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.
The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia exchanged views on the current agenda of Georgian-Armenian relations and emphasized the importance of further deepening of the fruitful cooperation.
The interlocutors shared the view that there is tremendous potential for partnership in all sectors (culture, science, modern technologies, energy, infrastructures, tourism) and that they need to do everything possible to make sure the cooperation between the two friendly countries is deeper and more mutually beneficial.