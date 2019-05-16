ECHR obliges Armenia to pay over 138,000 EUR to Gayane Tadevosyan

The European Court of Human Rights has rendered a judgment against Armenia in the case of Gayane Tadevosyan.
Tadevosyan had filed a claim according to which her rights had been violated during alienation of property (240.2 square meter construction in central Yerevan) to the State. Upon conclusion of the contract and the first payment in the amount of AMD 265,020, the Prosecutor General’s Office had established that Tadevosyan’s property was evaluated higher than the market price. The government demanded that Tadevosyan return a part of the money. Moreover, there was a threat that a case of embezzlement of state funds would be instituted, if Tadevosyan didn’t make the payment.
The Court ruled that this is a violation of Article 1 of Protocol 1, that is, violation of the right to protection of property. The ECHR has obliged Armenia to pay 133,958 EUR, 2,000 EUR (as moral damage) and 300 EUR (for judicial expenses) to Tadevosyan.