News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court
Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. -- During the examination of his preventive measure, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan filed a motion to the court to hold a closed-door trial since he was about to promulgate information that was state secret.

The second President also declared that the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, who had come to court to personally pledge for Kocharyan’s release, could be present in the courtroom during the discussion.

Kocharyan stated that the secret document is also related to them, but the court declared that the law doesn’t provide for such a procedure, after which Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan left the courtroom.

In the courtyard, those protesting against Kocharyan greeted Ghukasyan and Sahakyan by screaming “shame”. Currently, the trial is being held behind closed doors through a judicial procedure, and journalists are deprived of the opportunity to provide coverage of the trial.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan: I signed decree on emergency after several dozens were injured
Kocharyan said he was informed about possible provocations...
 Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of...
 Political technologist: Russia trying to exert pressure on Armenia PM
According to him, the situation has escalated so much that...
 Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM
According to him, it was clear that this trial would be a...
 Karabakh serving, former presidents formally pledge to Yerevan court for Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan’s release
Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan paid 500,000 drams, each, to the court deposit account…
 Case of March 1 events: Armenia's Prosecutor General arrives in court
Incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos