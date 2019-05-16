Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court

YEREVAN. -- During the examination of his preventive measure, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan filed a motion to the court to hold a closed-door trial since he was about to promulgate information that was state secret.

The second President also declared that the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, who had come to court to personally pledge for Kocharyan’s release, could be present in the courtroom during the discussion.

Kocharyan stated that the secret document is also related to them, but the court declared that the law doesn’t provide for such a procedure, after which Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan left the courtroom.

In the courtyard, those protesting against Kocharyan greeted Ghukasyan and Sahakyan by screaming “shame”. Currently, the trial is being held behind closed doors through a judicial procedure, and journalists are deprived of the opportunity to provide coverage of the trial.