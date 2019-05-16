Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan

Not even one person from the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was brought to the Republic of Armenia on March 1, 2008 and the days before that. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan declared in the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today.
He insisted that the prosecutors refuse to file the charge according to which a battalion of nearly 1,000 contractual military servicemen and officers of the Defense Army of Artsakh was transported to Yerevan on March 1, 2008 and the days before that.
“I’ll put it shortly. Not even one person from the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was brought to the Republic of Armenia in that period,” he noted.
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of Judge Davit Grigoryan, has been examining the substantiation of the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan for the past four days.