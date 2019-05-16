National stage of Chinese Bridge Competition held in Yerevan

The national stage of the XII World Chinese Language Contest “Chinese Bridge” among Armenian students and schoolchildren was held in Yerevan on Thursday.
Welcoming the guests, verified by the affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia, Mr. Zhou Hongy noted that this competition is a great event that unites all people studying Chinese in Armenia.
According to him, Chinese ambassador to Armenia H.E.Mr. Tian Erlong did not attend the event, as he is in China with the head of the Armenian government, Nikol Pashinyan.
This is the 6th contest of the “Chinese Bridge” among Armenian students and the 5th competition among schoolchildren. The organizers of the national stage finals are the Chinese embassy in Armenia and the Confucius Institute in Yerevan.
The head of the education inspectorate under the government of Armenia, Alexander Shagafyan, awarded scholar Artyom Muradyan and student Mane Gasparyan for second place.
The winners of the competition were awarded by the Vice-Rector of the Russian-Armenian University Gagik Sargsyan.
According to the results of the competition, scholar Nelly Papyan and student of the Yerevan State University of Languages and Social Sciences Arpi Ghazaryan. It should be noted that the winners of the national stage will represent Armenia in the finals of the competition, which will be held in China.