Russian, Armenian prosecutor general's offices reps participate in seminar

Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation participated today in a seminar entitled “Practical issues of cooperation in the field of mutual legal assistance in cases of extradition and criminal cases, exchange of experience of the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Armenia and Russia for the detection, seizure, confiscation of assets obtained through crimes and return from abroad” in Yerevan, reports the Department of Public Relations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

This seminar is the third event envisaged by the 2018-20 Cooperation Plan signed by the Prosecutors General of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation in 2017.

During the seminar, the representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Offices of both countries touched upon several issues related to cooperation in the mutual legal assistance for extradition and in criminal cases and considered the more effective approaches to the solution to those issues and the current challenges in modern society.

The delegation of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation was also received by Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Davit Melkonyan, who attached importance to the effective cooperation established with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia over the years and, touching upon the plan for cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of both countries, stated that the 2018-20 Cooperation Plan (signed in 2017) is the fifth cooperation plan since 2007. The previous plans have been successfully implemented and contributed to the exchange of experience between prosecutors and the strengthening of cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two countries.