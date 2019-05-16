News
Court to announce decision on Kocharyan's preventive measure on Saturday
Court to announce decision on Kocharyan's preventive measure on Saturday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A while ago, Judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan went to the consultation room to render a decision on the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. The decision will be announced on May 18 at 16:00. Kocharyan and his attorneys said they were discontent with the fact that the judge hadn’t allowed them to express their position following the speech of the Prosecutor General.

Today’s trial lasted longer than usual (nearly 10 hours).

During the trial, Kocharyan’s attorneys filed a motion to release Kochayran from custody, after which Robert Kocharyan gave an extensive speech about the acts ascribed to him. During the second half of the day, incumbent President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and former president Arkadi Ghukasyan pledged the proper behavior of the second President of Armenia in case of release. The court introduced the pledgers to the content of the charge filed against Kocharyan, the pledgers’ rights and obligations and warned about a pledger’s liability, after which the two presidents affirmed their request. Later, the prosecutors expressed their positions again, and the Prosecutor General also gave a speech.
