Court accepts dismissed Armenian official's claim for proceedings

The Administrative Court of Armenia has accepted the claim of Hayk Ayvazyan — recently dismissed from the Coordinating Office of Inspection Bodies — against Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for proceedings, reports Datalex.
On April 1, 2019, Hayk Ayvazyan stated that he was surprised when he found out that he was dismissed from office without any reason or explanation. According to preliminary data, the reason for Hayk Ayvazyan’s dismissal was his discord with Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan.
Hayk Ayvazyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he will fight to restore his violated rights.