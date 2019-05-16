Armenian PM's wife meets with All-China Women's Federation members

Armenia Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Ukraine President

Small plane crash in Dubai

Second Armenia President's attorney: Trial turned out to be extremely unfair

Analyst on Kocharyan's case and Armenia PM's unique opportunity

Court accepts dismissed Armenian official's claim for proceedings

Court to announce decision on Kocharyan's preventive measure on Saturday

Armenia police chief reaches agreement with National Police of Netherlands

Russian, Armenian Prosecutor General's Offices reps participate in seminar

Armenia President: Everything starts from education

Zarif: Iran is not interested in talks with US

Kocharyan: I signed decree on emergency after several dozens were injured

US sanctions on Huawei to not affect German position

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.05.2019

Macron: Private sector has excessive impact on US policy

National stage of Chinese Bridge Competition held in Yerevan

ECHR obliges Armenia to pay over 138,000 EUR to Gayane Tadevosyan

Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan

Political technologist: Russia trying to exert pressure on Armenia PM

Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court

Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM

Armenian police chief, Europol executive director discuss cooperation

Karabakh serving, former presidents formally pledge to Yerevan court for Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan’s release

Armenia to host Days of Culture of Belarus

Armenia President meets with Georgian PM

Meeting held with communication heads of Armenian military formation

Dollar still losing value in Armenia

Case of March 1 events: Armenia's Prosecutor General arrives in court

Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents arrive in Yerevan court

Armenia President meets with IMF Managing Director

Worker dies in Armenia excavator accident

Karabakh incumbent, 2nd presidents who pledged for Armenia ex-President’s release to arrive in Yerevan court at 5pm

Two 3- and more-point earthquakes recorded in Armenia, Karabakh

Karabakh MPs visit Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

Armenia Deputy PM on Artsakh presidents' letter of pledge for Kocharyan

Zelensky’s inauguration scheduled for May 20

Armenia Parliament to be allocated AMD 892.6mn, including for bonuses and business trips

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to make them understand

Pakistan airspace to remain shut for Indian flights till May 30

Ananyan: Does it seem to you that Armenia State Revenue Committee can deliberately “guide” somebody?

New York City Mayor de Blasio to announce US presidential bid

Lavrov explains why he didn't take Pompeo for car ride

UN calls for active measures to reduce threat of natural disasters

Armenia approves double taxation exclusion bill with Denmark

Armenian Security Council secretary discusses investment, financial aid in US

Armenia expert: Impossible to achieve effective results in IT sector without pilot projects

Sudan's Military Council suspends talks with opposition

Azerbaijan to hold regular offensive drills

Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition

Philippines recalls its ambassador from Canada amid garbage issue

Artsakh Republic President signs decree on 2019 summer draft, demobilization

Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills

Protest rallies resume outside court examining Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan case

Nominations now open for the 2020 Aurora Prize

US blacklists Huawei and 70 of its facilities

Japan urges Iran to keep nuclear deal

Day 4: Court considers substantiation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan pretrial measure

Huawei: Restricting Huawei from doing business will not make US more secure

Maduro comments on US ban on flights to Venezuela

Oil prices are rising

IIB names Ardshinbank most active issuing bank in Armenia

Armenia education minister travels to China at UNESCO invitation

Tragic road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

PM, leading Chinese companies discuss prospects for investment programs in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course

Trump: I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon

Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family

Man's body found in Armenia's Lori Province

Armenian transport minister, Chinese counterpart discuss direct flights

Ararat Mirozyan: Artsakh and Armenian interests are united

EU accession remains strategic goal for Turkey

Putin: Russia open for talks with US

US looking forward to resolution of dispute over Lydian

Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.05.2019

Photo of old Armenian woman recognized as best photo at Ancient Cities Forum

Vladimir Posner to attend presentation of his book's Armenian version in Yerevan

Trial over second Armenian president's preventive measure to continue tomorrow

Armenia PM posts video showing Armenian kochari dance at Beijing Olympic Stadium

Putin: Iran would be better to stick to nuclear deal

Armenia defense minister visits military servicemen at central hospital

Karabakh MPs meet with His Holiness Karekin II

Armenia Parliament to consider Constitutional Court judge election on May 29

Tehran not to revoke decision on JCPOA ultimatum

Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s

US Ambassador: We have to look at other options, not double tax treaty only

Armenian deputy education minister on work in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia on Armenia's ties with US, Russia

Armenian parliament committee chair, DCAF deputy head sign MoU

Dollar descent continues in Armenia

Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents to appear in Yerevan court Friday

Ambassador: US ready to promote economic development in Armenia

Lynne Tracy: We want to promote Armenia as agritourism destination

Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator

Second Armenia President's attorney reads Serzh Sargsyan's testimony in court

Ambassador: US ready to work with partners to resolve Karabakh conflict

US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran

Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services

US withdraws some of its diplomats from Iraqi embassy and consulate

Karabakh parliament speaker: No conflict between Armenia and Karabakh