Analyst on Kocharyan's case and Armenia PM's unique opportunity

This serves as the best opportunity for Nikol Pashinyan to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, and with this, he will not only make an attempt to dispel the rather substantiated doubts about personal revenge, but also aspire to establish more serious relations with the military and political elites of Moscow and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). This is what analyst Argishti Kiviryan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly wrote the following:

“Globally speaking, this serves as the best opportunity for the judge, the prosecutor and Nikol Pashinyan personally to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan and, with this, try to get out of the created situation, especially since this is only about changing the preventive measure (remand) with another preventive measure and can’t hinder examination of the criminal case in any way.

If the preliminary investigation body and Nikol Pashinyan, who supports it, are certain that the filed charges are substantiated, let them examine each witness in court for about 3 years, especially since Robert Kocharyan has no place to run after the preventive measure (remand) is changed (if he did escape, he wouldn’t have shown up to the investigation bodies).

This will let Nikol not only try to dispel the rather substantiated doubts about personal revenge, but also aspire to establish more serious relations with the military and political elites of Moscow and Artsakh and avoid deepening the barrier between the people in Artsakh and Yerevan.

Nikol Pashinyan has a unique opportunity to put an end to the deepening discrepancies between various local groups and political parties and stand above personal emotions — the Prime Minister of Armenia must try to act as the Prime Minister of everyone, irrespective of the conflicts he has had with this or that figure in the past…”