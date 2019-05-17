News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
New York Times: Trump makes clear to subordinates he does not want war with Iran
New York Times: Trump makes clear to subordinates he does not want war with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has told Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan he did not want a war Iran, The New York Times reported citing anonymous officials. In their words, Trump has made it clear to his subordinates that the increased pressure on Tehran may lead to a conflict.

Trump expressed this at a briefing on the growing tension in relations with Iran.

According to US intelligence, Iran has installed missiles in small ships in the Gulf, and this causes concerns that Tehran could strike at the American military, or its allies.

As per an official who attended the meeting, Trump was not briefed about any future actions, but he clearly said he did not want to go to war with Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos