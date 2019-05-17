New York Times: Trump makes clear to subordinates he does not want war with Iran

US President Donald Trump has told Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan he did not want a war Iran, The New York Times reported citing anonymous officials. In their words, Trump has made it clear to his subordinates that the increased pressure on Tehran may lead to a conflict.
Trump expressed this at a briefing on the growing tension in relations with Iran.
According to US intelligence, Iran has installed missiles in small ships in the Gulf, and this causes concerns that Tehran could strike at the American military, or its allies.
As per an official who attended the meeting, Trump was not briefed about any future actions, but he clearly said he did not want to go to war with Iran.