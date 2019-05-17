News
Newspaper: Dissatisfaction with each other at Armenia ruling power is coming out like genie in bottle
Newspaper: Dissatisfaction with each other at Armenia ruling power is coming out like genie in bottle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say the subdivisions at Armenia’s ruling My Step Alliance have gained new momentum, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“And despite the fact that [National Assembly vice-speaker] Lena Nazaryan carries out the guidelines of the ideological line at the expected congress of the [ruling Civil Contract (CC)] party, the latter [Nazaryan] said in a narrow circle that she does not agree with all the viewpoints of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. 

“Lena does not feel particularly comfortable not solely in parliament, (…), but also in the [CC] party, where [party] ideological ‘leader’ Lena declined from [party] board membership.

“Dissatisfaction with each other at My Step is coming out of the bottle at the speed of a genie, and (...), they have begun organizing news leaks towards each other,” Irates wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
