2 US Navy missile destroyers enter Persian Gulf

Two US missile destroyers overcame the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf, USNI News reported.
“USS McFaul (DDG-74) and USS Gonzalez (DDG-66) transited the Strait of Hormuz in the late afternoon local time without challenge from Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy (IRGCN), the sectarian military force responsible for Iran’s coastal defense and operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the defense officials confirmed,” the source noted.
The US, in turn, called on Iran to ensure the freedom of navigation and the transportation of energy in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb Straits.
Most of the oil transportation in the Gulf countries passes through the Strait of Hormuz.