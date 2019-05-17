Washington to not introduce quota for Japanese cars’ exports in US

Washington will not introduce a quota for the export of Japanese cars in the United States, said Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
His remarks came after meeting with his counterpart from the US Robert Lighthizer, The Japan Times reported.
“Japan has maintained that it is against measures that distort fair and open trade practices,” Motegi told a news conference.
“Of course, that includes restrictions on exports — in other words, volume caps. (Lighthizer) confirmed that the United States will not seek such measures,” he said.
Earlier in the media reported that this is possible. Cars are a big problem in trade talks between the two countries, which began after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
Japan’s US trade surplus has long been a stumbling block in bilateral relations. The threat of export restrictions to US shook the Japanese exporters.