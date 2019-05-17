News
UNESCO senior official says they welcome changes taking place in Armenia education system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to China, the Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday met with Stefania Giannini, the UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education.

The meeting was held in Beijing, where the international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education is held, the Ministry of Education and Science informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At their talk, the interlocutors discussed Armenia-UNESCO cooperation. In this connection, Harutyunyan noted, in particular, that over the course of the past one year, this cooperation has been at the highest level.

Giannini, for her part, welcomed the changes taking place in Armenia’s education system. Also, she informed that UNESCO was ready to collaborate with its Armenian partners, and in several domains.
