News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Zarif: International community must intervene to save nuclear deal
Zarif: International community must intervene to save nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The international community must intervene to save the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said upon arrival in Beijing.

According to him, Iran is showing the restraint, despite the US withdrawal from the deal last May. He noted that in order to save the deal, the international community should make real efforts to realize the Iranian interests within the agreement, and not be limited to statements.

Zarif plans to meet with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi within bilateral consultations to expand mutual cooperation. He will also discuss regional and international issues, including a nuclear deal and US sanctions against Iran, AP reported

China is one of the five remaining parties to the Iranian nuclear deal, among with France, Germany and Russia. China is also a major importer of Iranian crude oil and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Zarif expressed hope that China would reject US sanctions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zarif: Iran is not interested in talks with US
"No, there is no possibility for negotiations…
 Japan urges Iran to keep nuclear deal
Zarif, in his turn, noted Iran is not going to withdraw from the Iranian deal…
 Tehran not to revoke decision on JCPOA ultimatum
Iran announced last week to revisit...
 Media: Iran suspends parts of its commitments on nuclear deal
A “program has been launched” to stop some of Iran’s obligations…
France considers unacceptable US position to increase pressure on Iran
We will meet with UK and German colleagues, as well as with EU High Representative…
 UK, French, German FMs to discuss Iran’s steps on nuclear deal
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos