Zarif: International community must intervene to save nuclear deal

The international community must intervene to save the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said upon arrival in Beijing.

According to him, Iran is showing the restraint, despite the US withdrawal from the deal last May. He noted that in order to save the deal, the international community should make real efforts to realize the Iranian interests within the agreement, and not be limited to statements.

Zarif plans to meet with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi within bilateral consultations to expand mutual cooperation. He will also discuss regional and international issues, including a nuclear deal and US sanctions against Iran, AP reported.

China is one of the five remaining parties to the Iranian nuclear deal, among with France, Germany and Russia. China is also a major importer of Iranian crude oil and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Zarif expressed hope that China would reject US sanctions.