Russia senator: High level of military, political relations with Armenia is maintained

YEREVAN. – The high level of military and political relations with Armenia is maintained. Sergei Arenin, Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council (Senate) Committee on Defense and Security, on Friday stated this at Victory Park in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He noted that the Russian delegation which has arrived in Yerevan discussed interparliamentary cooperation.

“I believe we succeeded in removing some barriers; more precisely, synchronizing our legislative norms within the framework of cooperation,” he stressed. “The meetings were held in a normal, positive way.”

When asked how he assesses Armenia’s purchase of armaments and military supplies, Arenin stated that the executive branch of power in both countries is engaged in this matter.

“During the meeting with [Armenia’s] Defense Minister David Tonoyan, the matters of our military base in Armenia were discussed,” the Russian senator concluded, in particular.

Also, the visiting Russian delegation, led by Sergei Arenin, laid flowers at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Hovhannes (Ivan) Bagramyan, and at the Eternal Flame of Victory Park.