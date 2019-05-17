News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Russia senator: High level of military, political relations with Armenia is maintained
Russia senator: High level of military, political relations with Armenia is maintained
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The high level of military and political relations with Armenia is maintained. Sergei Arenin, Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council (Senate) Committee on Defense and Security, on Friday stated this at Victory Park in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He noted that the Russian delegation which has arrived in Yerevan discussed interparliamentary cooperation.

“I believe we succeeded in removing some barriers; more precisely, synchronizing our legislative norms within the framework of cooperation,” he stressed. “The meetings were held in a normal, positive way.”

When asked how he assesses Armenia’s purchase of armaments and military supplies, Arenin stated that the executive branch of power in both countries is engaged in this matter.

“During the meeting with [Armenia’s] Defense Minister David Tonoyan, the matters of our military base in Armenia were discussed,” the Russian senator concluded, in particular.

Also, the visiting Russian delegation, led by Sergei Arenin, laid flowers at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Hovhannes (Ivan) Bagramyan, and at the Eternal Flame of Victory Park.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP: Essential part of Armenian security component is cooperation with Russia
“Moreover, we will constantly increase this potential both at the level of bilateral relations…
 Russian, Armenian Prosecutor General's Offices reps participate in seminar
This seminar is the third event envisaged by the 2018-20 Cooperation Plan signed by...
 Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course
And the Armenian government did not get to find out who raised the price of Russian natural gas for Armenia…
 Russian Defense Ministry task force arrives in Armenia
According to the bilateral cooperation plan of the...
 Armenia Defense Minister receives Russian Federal Assembly delegation
The high level of Russian-Armenian inter-parliamentary ties was...
 Armenia PM: There is backlash to reduce price of Russian natural gas
“It is connected with the Eurasian Union, as we have a common market…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos