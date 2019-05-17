News
MP: Essential part of Armenian security component is cooperation with Russia
MP: Essential part of Armenian security component is cooperation with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A substantial part of the security component of Armenia is military-political cooperation with Russia, the head of the Standing Commission on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy from the ruling My Step bloc Andranik Kocharian told reporters on Friday.

According to him, there are no problems in relations with Russia, including the security issues.

“Moreover, we will constantly increase this potential both at the level of bilateral relations and within the CSTO,” he said.

Andranik Kocharian added that meetings with Russian colleagues were aimed at synchronizing cooperation, including in the legal sphere.

It should be noted that a delegation of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia is in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
