News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker heads to Kyrgyzstan
Armenia parliament speaker heads to Kyrgyzstan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation headed by Armenian National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Kyrgyzstan on May 19-20 to participate in the outgoing sitting of the CSTO PA Council.

The delegation consists of Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Chair of the Armenian Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues Andranik Kocharian.

Within the visit, the heads of the delegations will be received by the Kyrgyz President, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with the Сhair of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, Chair of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Kyrgyz Parliament speak, Dastan Jumabekov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos