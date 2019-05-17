Armenia parliament speaker heads to Kyrgyzstan

The delegation headed by Armenian National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Kyrgyzstan on May 19-20 to participate in the outgoing sitting of the CSTO PA Council.
The delegation consists of Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Chair of the Armenian Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues Andranik Kocharian.
Within the visit, the heads of the delegations will be received by the Kyrgyz President, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with the Сhair of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, Chair of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Kyrgyz Parliament speak, Dastan Jumabekov.