Armenia lawmaker: People of Artsakh are part of Armenian people

YEREVAN. – I asses that as a fact, and in general, I don’t believe that anything can undermine the brotherhood of the peoples of Armenia and Artsakh. Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.

He noted this while reflecting to the fact Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan on Thursday personally pledged—at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction—for the release of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan from custody, and asked whether this move harms relations between the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh.

To the remark that, after his visit to Artsakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had written that if some people attempted to turn Artsakh into a center of counterrevolution, the very people of Artsakh will turn the latter into a center of revolution, Rubinyan responded that he agrees with this statement.

“It’s no secret that the press writes about some tension,” he added. “In that context, taking into account those talks, [Pashinyan] touched upon that seeming peril, and said that there is no such peril and cannot be for the simple reason that the people of Artsakh are part of the Armenian people, and they will never allow creating some kind of tension [between them].

“Simply, no strain can be put between the peoples of Armenia and Artsakh, in any way. The peoples of Armenia and Artsakh are ready to liquidate such perils at any moment.”