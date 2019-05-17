Armenian lawmakers want to expand list of those eligible to have diplomatic passport

YEREVAN. – The Armenian lawmakers proposed a bill that is to expand the list of persons eligible for getting a diplomatic passport, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan said during the meeting of Armenian parliament’s standing committee on foreign relations.
According to him, this list will include both diplomats from various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, deputies of the committee on foreign relations, and employees of the foreign policy departments of various ministries and departments.
“This will allow many diplomats who are sent on various missions on behalf of the ministry to preserve their experience and diplomatic status outside the embassies. It will also allow solving social and professional issues that may arise,” he explained.
The draft bill got a positive conclusion.