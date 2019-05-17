News
Uruguay consulate general opens in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Arman Akopian, Head of the Department of American Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), on Thursday received the Uruguay Consul General in Armenia, Eduardo Rosenbrock, in connection with the handing of the exequatur.

The interlocutors expressed contentment over the opening of the consulate general of Uruguay in Armenia, and noted that this will give new impetus to the deepening and development of relations between the two friendly countries, the MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
