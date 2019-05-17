News
Friday
May 17
News
Armenian MP on signing of Armenia-Artsakh military-political alliance
Armenian MP on signing of Armenia-Artsakh military-political alliance
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The signing of a military-political alliance between Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) is a topic for discussion. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan told journalists today.

Recently, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party hosted the Armenia-Artsakh Military Political Alliance Forum in Stepanakert.

Ruben Rubinyan said there have been some discussions on the matter, but the initiative has to be well-planned, at the right time and place and in the right context.

When told that the former government had announced about the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with Artsakh in 2016 and later said it had to wait for the right moment and asked when the right moment will be, Rubinyan said the following: “I can’t state an exact date. It depends on global and political situations, the situation in the region, the state of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other factors.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
