Famous German company looks toward expanding activities in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

On the margins of the Astana Economic Forum 2019 in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Ulf Schneider, founder and CEO of the well-known SCHNEIDER GROUP company of Germany. 

SCHNEIDER GROUP has an office in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and it aims to provide services in business development and to invigorate the flow of investments, especially in the IT sector.

Noting that they are interested in expanding their activities in Armenia, Schneider said one of the country’s key advantages is that while being a member in the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia also has good neighborly relations with the European Union, and therefore it can serve as a natural bridge between its region and Europe and the Eurasian region. He stressed that this opens up new opportunities for foreign businessmen and investors.

The President of Armenia and the founder and CEO of SCHNEIDER GROUP spoke about investment opportunities in Armenia, and they agreed that there is a great potential to expand the domains of cooperation and to deepen ties.
