Legal Department of Armenia President Staff issues statement

The Legal Department of the Staff of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement on the application that was filed to the Constitutional Court in regard to the bill passed on October 2, 2018 and that caused big uproar.

The then three factions of the National Assembly had undertaken a legislative initiative to make amendments to the Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had declared that this was a bill targeted against the revolution and had called on the public to come and surround the building of the National Assembly. The bill eventually passed, but the President of Armenia didn’t sign it and addressed the Constitutional Court with the issue of constitutionality of the law. Recently, the Constitutional Court recognized the law as constitutional.

“Taking into consideration the recent discussions on the application that the President of the Republic of Armenia had filed to the Constitutional Court in regard to the bill “On making supplements and amendments to the Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly” passed by the National Assembly on October 2, 2018, the Legal Department of the Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia deems it necessary to state that the goal of the application of the President of the Republic of Armenia was to disclose and specify the constitutional-legal content of certain norms enshrined by the Constitution. Upon its decision, the Constitutional Court provided solutions to the specified issues and clearly interpreted several constitutional norms that are now an integral part of the legal system.

It took more than five months for the Constitutional Court to consider and adopt a decision on the application of the President of the Republic of Armenia, and as a result, on April 19, 2019, the Constitutional Court rendered a decision (26 pages), with a special opinion.

We would like to stress the fact that the doors of the presidential residence are open for anyone who has complaints, comments or suggestions regarding the exercise of constitutional powers of the President of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Republic of Armenia is always ready to listen to everyone’s opinions."