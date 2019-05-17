News
Armenian civil activist interviewed over incident in courtyard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Civil activist Vardges Gaspari has been recognized as a victim within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the incident that took place near Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in the Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts on May 13, reports Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan.

She stated that Gaspari was interviewed today.

During the initial trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, an incident took place between Vardges Gaspari and Robert Kocharyan’s supporters. Gaspari, 62, explained to the police that on the same day, at around 14:20, a group of people cursed at him, pushed and shoved him, performed other violent acts and hit his face with a water bottle once, causing physical harm near the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in the Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts. A criminal case was instituted under the elements of point 1 of part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (hooliganism).
