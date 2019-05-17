News
PM: Armenia expects to reach deal with Gazprom to reduce natural gas prices by end of year
PM: Armenia expects to reach deal with Gazprom to reduce natural gas prices by end of year
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia expects to reach a deal with Gazprom to reduce natural gas prices by the end of the year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian reporters on Friday.

“I’m sure that it’s realistic [to lower the gas prices],” he said.

He noted that this issue refers to the Eurasian Union efficiency, TASS reported.

“We already have an agreement that a single energy market will be created, our proposals correspond to the logic of these talks. Non-discriminatory gas and energy prices are very important for the efficiency of the EAEU. ”

 “I would like to resolve this issue before the end of the year,” he added.

From January 1, 2019, Gazprom raised gas prices for Armenia from $ 150 to $ 165 per 1,000 cubic meters.
