Ukrainian Foreign Minister announces his resignation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister announces his resignation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin announced his resignation, 112 Ukraine reported.

He informed in a video published on his Facebook page on Friday, TASS reported

"As I have promised, I have just written my letter of resignation,” the FM said.

According to the FM, he will send the letter to the Verkhovna Rada and to Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky after his inauguration on May 20.

“It is the correct thing to do from the viewpoint of political culture," because the newly elected president "must have the right to form his own foreign policy team and establish his own foreign policy strategy.”

“But I said that I’m ready to support him when necessary and where our convictions and vision coincide," the foreign minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
