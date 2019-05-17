News
Head of My Step faction: There is no and there can't be Armenia-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

There is no and there can’t be a conflict between the Armenians of Karabakh and the Armenians of Armenia. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told journalists today, touching upon the schism between the Armenians of Armenia and the Armenians of Karabakh that is recently being speculated.

“I can only say that this is rather sentimental, but there is no and there can’t be a so-called conflict between the Armenians of Karabakh and the Armenians of Armenia. We all need to realize that our unity is the guarantee of our security as two states and a nation,” she emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն
