Armenia President visits Astana International Financial Centre

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Nur-Sultan, visited today Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) where he toured the Centre and was introduced to the Center’s goals, principles and prospects along with the Centre’s Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.
Stating that the activities of this financial center are hinged on the principles of British legislation, Kairat Kelimbetov said this makes the Centre’s activities unique in both Kazakhstan and in the entire Eurasian region.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian talked to the Centre’s leadership about the opportunities for cooperation. In his turn, Kelimbetov stated that the Center also wishes to collaborate with Armenia and work in directions such as management of assets and private law and financial technologies.
President Sarkissian said he was impressed with the Centre’s activities and said the following: “Armenia has a vision to have such an institution and establish cooperation with the Centre. I’m very impressed and will share my impressions with the Armenian government and the Central Bank.”