Armenia President meets with Nokia Corporation Board of Directors chairman

During the 12th annual Astana Economic Forum taking place in Nur-Sultan, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the famous Nokia Corporation Risto Siilasmaa.
Talking about the rapid changes taking place in the world, President Sarkissian said it is also thanks to technologies and companies like Nokia that the world is changing at a rapid pace. The president also stated that Armenia serves as a platform for startups and innovations and that the country’s future is closely linked to new technologies.
The interlocutors attached special importance to the role of the system of education and viewed it as the core of all this.
Stating that Armenia has a rather good education system that it inherited from the former USSR, President Sarkissian also emphasized that Armenia is open for a new education system.
The chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation said the Nokia Corporation is very interested in the opportunities for enhancement of the technology sector in Armenia and stated that countries laying a strong foundation for changes will be the ones that will be successful in the rapidly changing world.
President Sarkissian recommended that the company’s leadership visit Armenia to explore and discuss the prospective areas of cooperation on the spot.