Mass wedding held in Georgia

More than 500 couples having started families participated in a mass wedding in Georgia, reports the website of the Patriarchate.
The third stage of the mass wedding was held with the blessing of Catholicos of All Georgia-Patriarch Ilya II.
More than 120 couples tied the knot at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi alone.
Several hundreds of couples tied the knot during the first mass wedding in Georgia in 2017.
The purpose of the mass wedding is to reinforce the institution of marriage in Georgia.