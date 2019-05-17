News
Armenia PM Spokesperson: CSTO Secretary General needs all countries' consent
Armenia PM Spokesperson: CSTO Secretary General needs all countries' consent
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s position on the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains unchanged. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the statement by CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov.

“The CSTO Secretary General, be it from Armenia or our partnering countries, must work with Armenia, and so it is unequivocally logical that the CSTO Secretary General must have the consensus of all the countries, and in this sense, our position remains unchanged,” he stated in response to the question whether the representative of Belarus will be confirmed as the secretary general without Armenia’s consent on May 22.

To clarify, Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted Spokesperson of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov, who reported that he was on leave and asked to call him on Monday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
