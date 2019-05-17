Charge filed against owner of Armenia's Fifth Channel TV station Armen Tavadyan

A charge has been filed against owner of Armenia’s Fifth Channel TV station Armen Tavadyan. This is what attorney Narek Aloyan told journalists today.
According to him, Armen Tavadyan received a notice from the Investigative Department of Yerevan and showed up to the Investigative Department of Yerevan as a witness, but as soon as he showed up, his status was changed to the status of accused-on-trial.
The attorney views this as political persecution.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that owner of Fifth Channel TV station Armen Tavadyan and his attorney were at the Investigative Department of Yerevan after civil activist Vardges Gaspari was hit with a bottle.
A couple of days ago, according to Vardges Gaspari, he was hit with a bottle and received a bruise during an incident that took place in the courtyard of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction while the trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was in progress.