Armenia Education Minister meets with Chinese counterpart

In Beijing, Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Minister of Education of the People’s Republic of China Chen Baosheng, reports the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia.
At the outset, Minister Baosheng expressed gratitude to Arayik Harutyunyan for participating in the “Artificial Intelligence and Education” international conference organized by the UNESCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China and becoming one of the creators of the new format. According to Baosheng, the relations between China and Armenia in this sector have been growing ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In his turn, Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan expressed gratitude for the invitation to the conference and the high-level reception and emphasized the tremendous progress that China has made in the education sector in terms of the application of artificial intelligence technologies.
Minister Baosheng offered to work together and conduct research on artificial intelligence, emphasizing China’s willingness to support the advancement of technologies.
The two ministers also considered the opportunity for expanding teaching of Chinese as a foreign language in Armenia that was discussed during the meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the leadership of the People’s Republic of China. In this context, Minister Arayik Harutyunyan recommended implementing a pilot program. In his turn, Minister Baosheng, on behalf of the Ministry of Education of China, expressed willingness to support implementation of the proposed program by helping send Armenia’s specialists on business trips and holding training courses for them.