Armenia Ambassador discusses opportunity to restore Yerevan-Prague direct flights

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan met today with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Vaclav Rehor at the Airport.
During the meeting, the parties considered the opportunity for restoration of direct regular flights from and to Yerevan and Prague in 2020. In this regard, the Czech party presented justifications and statistics regarding the appropriateness of restoration of the flights and its prospects.
The parties also attached importance to the need to restore flights with the hope to boost economic cooperation, investments and tourism in both countries.