Opel, Honda collide in front of Armenia Defense Ministry military unit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A huge accident took place today in Shirak Province, reports shamshyan.com.

At around 16:40, an Opel (license plate number 36 CO 593) and Honda (license plate number 35 CO 175) collided in front of N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia at the Sasuntsi Davit-Gharibjanyan intersection in the city of Artik.

As a result of the accident, 4 people received injuries and were transferred to the medical centers in Gyumri and Artik. The first to help the injured were the police officers of the Artik police station, military servicemen of the military unit and local citizens.

Officers of the 2nd platoon of the 2nd company of the 2nd battalion of officers of road police arrived at the scene.

Police officers are establishing the identity of the drivers and injured parties.

Representatives of Rosgosstrakh insurance company also arrived at the scene operatively.
