His Holiness Karekin II hosts ACT Alliance General Secretary

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians hosted today General Secretary of the ACT Alliance Rudelmar Bueno de Faria at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, with the accompaniment of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the WCC Armenia Inter-Church Charitable Round Table Foundation, Bishop Mushegh Babayan and Executive Director, Dr. Karen Nazaryan, reports the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The General Secretary presented the organization’s activities and informed that it carries out its humanitarian mission in more than 125 countries and consolidates more than 150 churches and faith-based and church organizations. The General Secretary also stated that in addition to rapid reaction to disasters and advocacy and development programs, the ACT Alliance also provides assistance to the countries entangled in conflicts and devastated by natural disasters, particularly Christians subjected to violence.

His Holiness welcomed the Alliance’s cooperation with various church organizations and stated that this also promotes effective implementation of the Church’s mission. In this regard, the Supreme Patriarch particularly expressed appreciation to the General Secretary of the ACT Alliance for the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.

The Catholicos of All Armenians and the ACT Alliance’s General Secretary also talked about the efforts being made for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the involvement of the Armenian Church in this process. His Holiness welcomed the ACT Alliance’s proposal to hold a conference devoted to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict along with the WCC Armenia Inter-Church Charitable Round Table Foundation.