News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 18
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile “blacklist” of their content-based critics
Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile “blacklist” of their content-based critics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to reliable information which Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained, the incumbent Armenian authorities have formed a propaganda “blacklist” on which the content-based critics of the authorities and the creators of public agenda have been put, the newspaper reported.

“That list is quite motley; editors, journalists, active Facebook users, several representatives of the former authorities are included here.

“By the instruction of the authorities’ elite, total surveillance has been set up on the activities and FB [Facebook] pages of those included in this list, so that whenever necessary, information-propaganda neutralization works can be carried out [against them] with all the possible methods,” Past wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Dissatisfaction with each other at Armenia ruling power is coming out like genie in bottle
The National Assembly vice-chair spoke in a narrow circle…
 Court accepts dismissed Armenian official's claim for proceedings
Hayk Ayvazyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he will...
 Newspaper: Case of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s brother to be heard by judge with close relations with them
Also, this judge is the daughter of the uncle of Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head, ex-MP, and now defendant, Mihran Poghosyan…
 Armenia Deputy Minister of Culture dismissed from office
Upon the decision of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Vahe Budumyan has been...
 Armenian parliament speaker to convene hearings devoted to transitional justice
The final agenda of the hearings will be posted on...
 My Step faction in Armenia legislature: Extra-parliamentary opposition could form alliance with ex-President Kocharyan
If it’s formed and a clear statement is made about it, then we will find out what all that’s aimed at…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos