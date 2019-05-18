Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile “blacklist” of their content-based critics

YEREVAN. – According to reliable information which Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained, the incumbent Armenian authorities have formed a propaganda “blacklist” on which the content-based critics of the authorities and the creators of public agenda have been put, the newspaper reported.

“That list is quite motley; editors, journalists, active Facebook users, several representatives of the former authorities are included here.

“By the instruction of the authorities’ elite, total surveillance has been set up on the activities and FB [Facebook] pages of those included in this list, so that whenever necessary, information-propaganda neutralization works can be carried out [against them] with all the possible methods,” Past wrote.