US State Department confirms $314mn-worth missile sale to South Korea

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to [South] Korea of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard missiles with support for an estimated cost of $313.9 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) informed this in a news release.
As per the statement, the permission for this military sale was obtained after, “The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy up to ninety-four (94) rounds of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard Missiles and twelve (12) MK 97 MOD 0 Guidance Sections for SM-2 Block IIIB. Also included is technical assistance: training and training equipment; publication and technical data; and related logistics support, and other related elements of logistics and program support.”
“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the DSCA news release also reads, in particular.