Armenia turkologist: Exacerbation of US-Turkey relations will continue

YEREVAN. – The exacerbation of US-Turkey relations will continue. Director of the Institute of Orientology at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, turkologist Ruben Safrastyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, the US pressure on Turkey is intensifying, but this does not yet lead to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan changing his approach.
“On the other hand, the economic situation in Turkey is worsening, including as a result of US sanctions,” Safrastyan added, in particular.
In his words, US President Donald Trump can skillfully use the tension in relations with Turkey for his political objectives.
“The Americans will not make concessions for Turkey, which has a great deal of dependence on the US,” the turkologist explained.
He stressed, however, that there are no real prerequisites for changing the situation in terms of geopolitical and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
“Turkey is a devoted member of NATO, and it’s not going to change its geopolitical vector,” the turkologist added. “On the other hand, the US views Turkey as an important factor of its own security.”
Ruben Safrastyan highlighted that by exacerbating its relations with the US, Ankara is attempting to strengthen its influence in the region, and it is also taking advantage of the current escalation of tension in Washington-Tehran relations.